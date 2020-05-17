Bhubaneswar: As many as 91 persons tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 828, official data suggested. The state has so far recorded five deaths to the contagion.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government, three deaths were reported from Ganjam and two from Khurda district.

Out of the 91 patients that have tested positive, 28 are from Bhadrak, 17 are from Balasore, 15 from Ganjam, 12 from Cuttack, seven from Puri, four from Keonjhar, three from Khurdha, two from Bolangir, one each from Kendrapara, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

Sambalpur recorded its first COVID-19 case Sunday.

The state Health and Family Welfare department, meanwhile, tweeted that 30 patients who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 30 patients have recovered from #COVID19 yesterday and are being discharged. 28 are from Ganjam. 1 each from Balasore and Cuttack. The number of recovered cases of #Odisha now stands at 196,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

