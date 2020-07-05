Bhubaneswar: As many as 469 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 9,070, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 469 infections, 317 were reported from quarantine centres and 152 were local contact cases. Four NDRF personnel who returned from cyclone Amphan duty have also tested positive for the deadly disease.

The state has so far conducted 2,92,407 tests.

Covid-19 Report For 4th July New Positive Cases: 469

In Quarantine: 317

Local Contacts: 152 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bhadrak: 16

4. Bolangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 94

6. Gajapati: 12 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) July 5, 2020

21. NDRF personnel: 4

(Returned from Amphan duty) New Recoveries: 229

Cumulative Tested: 292407

Positive: 9070

Recovered: 5934

Active Cases: 3090 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) July 5, 2020

According to state government data as of Sunday morning, 9,070 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 3,090 cases are active, 5,934 have recovered and 36 persons have died. Another 10 persons, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died of co-morbidities while under treatment.

