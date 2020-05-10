Bhubaneswar: As many as 58 persons tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 352, official data suggested.

The state has so far recorded three deaths to the contagion. While two persons died to the disease from Khordha district (Bhubaneswar) earlier, the third death was reported from Ganjam Sunday.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government, while 29 cases were reported from Ganjam, 15 were reported from Balasore. Angul and Mayurbhanj reported 13 and one cases respectively.

A vast majority of these patients are Surat and West Bengal returnees.

“1st Health Update, 10th May. 29 positives in Ganjam. 1 positive in Mayurbhanj. All Surat returnees. 15 positives in Balasore. (5 of K’taka.10 WB). 13 positives in Angul. (11 Surat, 1 Maharashtra. 1 local). (All Detected in Quarantine Centre, except 1 local of Angul). Total: 352,” the I&PR department tweeted.

According to state government data as of Sunday, 352 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 281 cases are active, 68 have recovered and three persons have died.