Bhubaneswar: As many as 24 persons tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 209, official data suggested. The state has so far recorded two deaths to the contagion.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government, while 17 of these patients are from Ganjam, four are from Mayurbhanj, two from Balasore and one from Jagatsinghpur. While the Jagatsinghpur patient recently returned from West Bengal, most others are Surat returnees.

“3rd Health Update, 7th May. One positive case in Jagatsinghpur. 70 yr Male (West Bengal returnee. Asymptomatic). 2 positive cases in Balasore. 26 yr Male & 29 yr Male. (Surat returnees. In quarantine. Asymptomatic). Total Positive Case: 209,” the I&PR department tweeted.

3rd Health Update, 7th May One positive case in Jagatsinghpur

70 yr Male

(West Bengal returnee. Asymptomatic) 2 positive cases in Balasore 26 yr Male & 29 yr Male

(Surat returnees. In quarantine. Asymptomatic) Total Positive Case: 209 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 7, 2020

2nd Health Update, 7th May One New Positive in Mayurbhanj

35 yr Male (Surat returnee. In quarantine)

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 206 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 7, 2020

First Health Update, 7th May 17 New positives in Ganjam All male, Age: 27, 27, 20, 38, 23, 29, 50, 30, 29, 21, 43, 43, 39, 46, 18, 24 & One Female, 20 yrs 3 Positive cases in Mayurbhanj

All Male, Age: 21, 36 & 44 (Surat returnees. In quarantine) Total Positive Case: 205 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 7, 2020

According to state government data as of Thursday, 209 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 145 cases are active, 62 have recovered and two persons have died.