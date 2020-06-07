Bhubaneswar: As many as 75 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,856, official data suggested Sunday.

Nine persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state till date, while two others who tested positive died of other reasons.

“Regret to inform that a 55-year-old male patient of Ganjam, who had tested positive for Covid, has passed away, while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from Tuberculosis and other co-morbidities,” state health department said.

Regret to inform that a 55 year old male patient of Ganjam, who had tested positive for Covid, has passed away, while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from Tuberculosis and other comorbidities. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 7, 2020

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 75 infections, 72 were reported from quarantine centres and 3 were local cases.

The state government data as of Sunday suggests that 2,856 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,129 cases are active, 1,716 have recovered and nine persons have died. Two persons, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died of co-morbidities while under treatment.

Meanwhile, 2,856 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total number of RT-PCR tests to 1,76,098.

PNN