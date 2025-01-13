Bhubaneswar: The Health department is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting January 15 to address concerns regarding Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state and to prepare strategies to implement guidelines, if issued, by the Centre.

The meeting assumes significance as deliberations will be made with a focus on preparedness in all districts. The state government’s response will depend heavily on the directives issued by Central authorities. Delegates will consider expert advice from the Union government’s committee and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to shape future actions.

Health department special secretary Bijay Mohapatra stated that symptoms associated with HMPV may include cold, fever, cough and even pneumonia. The government emphasised its readiness to manage these health threats. Surveillance operations are active while all districts have been instructed to remain vigilant.

Also Read: Ayushman Bharat MoU signing today

There is no specific treatment for HMPV and it is similar to the treatment given to patients suffering from pneumonia. Hospitals in the state are reportedly well-stocked with essential medicines and oxygen supplies that were made during Covid-19 pandemic, Mohapatra asserted. “We are waiting for the necessary instructions from the technical advisory group of the government of India. We will take appropriate action once any advisory is released,” he added.

PNN