Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the MoU signing ceremony for implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) at New Delhi Monday.

The agreement will be signed between National Health Authority and Odisha government on implementation of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Majhi.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram will also be present during signing of the MoU.

PNN