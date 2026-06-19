Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), Odisha government Friday decided to reduce house registration charges to below 1%.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has issued a letter in this regard, while the Revenue Department has been directed to issue the necessary notification and implement the decision.

The concession will be available to beneficiaries under PMAY-U 2.0 for houses measuring up to 60 square metres.

Under the revised provision, the combined burden of stamp duty and registration fees will be reduced to less than 1%, lowering the cost of property registration for eligible beneficiaries.