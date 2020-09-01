Bhubaneswar: The state Higher Education department Monday decided that the final semester undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations would be completed by September 30.

This came at a high-level meeting of the Higher Education department with vice chancellors Monday.

In the videoconferencing, the Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said that the UG and PG final semester exam would be completed by September 30. The results of the same would be declared by October 31. For those who don’t want to appear for the exams at this juncture, the exam will be conducted in December.

The exams will be conducted online offline, blended (both Online and offline), multiple choice, OMR process while the university and college authorities will decide on the process. The videoconferencing chaired by the minister was attended by vice-chancellors of all universities among others.

Earlier, the higher education department had decided to cancel both theory and practical tests of the final semester/final year of UG and PG courses June 11. Notably, a petition had been filed at the Supreme Court demanding cancellation of examinations owing to coronavirus pandemic and promotion of the students on the basis of their internal assessment.

The Supreme Court in its order Friday had said the UGC guideline for mandatory final examination was fair.

The top court said that final semester/year students cannot be promoted without appearing for the examinations. However, the top court had also observed that the states can overrule the UGC if the state disaster management authority does feel that the situation is not conducive to hold examinations.

The UGC had issued its revised guidelines July 6 to hold the final examinations by September 30.