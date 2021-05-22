Bhubaneswar: The state government dedicated eight awareness vehicles to sensitise people about the severity of the second wave of Covid-19, Friday.

The vehicles decorated beautifully and fitted with audiovisuals systems, were launched in joint collaboration of the state health and family welfare, Odia Language, Literature and Culture, and Information and Public Relations departments.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Information and Public Relations and Odia Language, Literature and Culture secretary Bishnupada Sethi, culture director Ranjan Kumar Dash and Unicef state culture coordinator Basudev Malabisoi.

Under the initiative, the vehicles will cover four districts — Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur— in the next three months and sensitise people on the severity of the novel coronavirus which has brought life to a standstill, said an official.

