Bhubaneswar: A month after Cyclone Amphan hit Odisha, the state government has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Centre seeking Rs 16,235 crore for restoration and disaster resilience works.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena has submitted the memorandum to Union Home Ministry in this regard.

The state has demanded Rs 202 crore to carry out restoration work post cyclone while Rs 16,033 crore was sought to make Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts disaster resilient, a senior official told Orissa POST, Saturday.

After making detailed assessment of the devastation caused by the storm, the government has found that extensive damage was caused to kutcha houses, power supply, roads and standing crops. The total cost is around Rs 202 crore. The government had also made a detailed presentation on this before the Central team, which visited state for damage assessment, the official said.

Out of the total fund demanded for disaster resilient projects, Rs 11,114 crore sought for disaster resilient power infrastructure, Rs 4,152 crore for similar housing projects and Rs 767 crore for construction of saline embankments in the four cyclone Amphan affected districts, he said.

Amphan passed along the coast of Odisha and crossed the West Bengal coast close to Sundarban in the evening of May 20 this year.

Though the cyclone has affected 10 districts, four of them —Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur – have been affected severely. About 500 houses have been fully damaged and 15,000 got partially damaged. As many as 28 large and 9 small domestic animals apart from 3,680 poultry birds perished.

The tropical storm has also damaged the power infrastructure and standing crops extensively. However, the government claimed zero human casualty in the disaster.

Two days after passing of the cyclone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected areas and released Rs 500 crore as advance to carryout restoration works. Later, a central team also visited the four Amphan-hit districts.