Cuttack: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania Thursday said maintaining communal harmony and ensuring the safety of women and children are the top priorities of the state police.

Khurania said this while inaugurating the 70th State Police Duty Meet-2025 here at Reserve Police Ground this morning.

As many as 282 competitors, 43 K9 warriors (dogs), 43 handlers from 34 police districts of the state are participating in the professional competition to display excellence in policing skills. The meeting will continue till October 19.

Addressing the police officers, Khurania said that crime prevention and investigation are the main responsibilities of the police, and the police have a key role in ensuring that the culprit gets the appropriate punishment.

If the police do not conduct the investigation properly, there is a high possibility that the culprit will escape, he said, while stressing the need for improvement in the conviction rate by using scientific and technological techniques.

Due to the application of proper investigative methods, professional skills, scientific and technological techniques in POCSO cases, the accused have been identified, convicted and sentenced to strict punishment in a very short time, the DGP said.

Along with this, the police have also taken strict action against inter-state robbery gangs, arms smuggling, ganja smuggling, brown sugar and ganja cultivation, he said.

Khurania also mentioned special operations Prahar, Gaja, Chakra, Agni, and Garuda carried out by the state police to crack down on notorious and habitual criminals.

In the coming days, the police department will give emphasis on enhancing the professional skills of the police personnel, acquiring skills in forensic investigation and cybercrime, the police chief said.

We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens, and they are free from any kind of fear and threat, he added.