Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP YB Khurania Friday directed authorities to ensure strict adherence to protocols laid down in the Blue Book for VVIP security during President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled three-day visit to the state from August 3, officials said.

“The DGP directed that all units concerned strictly adhere to the established protocols laid down in the Blue Book for VVIP security. Nodal officers are being designated to ensure seamless coordination of all security-related duties across departments,” a statement by the Odisha Police Headquarters said.

Khurania reviewed security and safety arrangements for the upcoming visit at a meeting attended by senior officials, including Director (Intelligence) RP Koche, ADGP (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar, ADGP (SAP) Rajesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police (Bhubaneswar-Kataka) Devadatta Singh, Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC), East Coast Railway (ECoR), Alok Bohra, IGP (CR) Satyajit Naik and SP, CID-CB, Vivekananda Sharma.

According to the President’s itinerary, Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar by a special aircraft from New Delhi on August 3 afternoon and proceed by road to Jagadguru Kripalu University near Banki in Kataka district to inaugurate the institution. She will return to Bhubaneswar for the night.

On August 4, the President will undertake a train journey from Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur, from where she will proceed by road to Taptapani in Ganjam district.

At Taptapani, she will offer prayers and perform aarti at the Maa Kandhuni Devi Temple in Gobindapur panchayat under Sanakhemundi block and participate in a tree plantation programme.

Officials said the train journey has been scheduled in view of the India Meteorological Department’s rain forecast.

As part of the security preparations, anti-sabotage checks will be carried out as a top priority at all venues and along the travel routes.

Track patrolling has been intensified, and all level crossings on the route will remain manned throughout the visit, the statement said.

Railway staff deployed for platform duties are being identified in advance and duty passes issued to ensure smooth access, it said.

Comprehensive security measures, including drone surveillance and continuous checks of venues and routes, are also being undertaken to strengthen preparedness.

The DGP directed senior officers to maintain close coordination among the police, Railways and administrative authorities to ensure a smooth, secure and dignified visit of the President.

PTI