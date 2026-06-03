Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday asked all district collectors to ensure timely issuance and distribution of caste certificates to students who applied to take admission into various courses.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, issued a letter to the collectors Wednesday in this regard.

This move comes a day after the government implemented the enhanced quota for SC & ST students and introduced a quota for SEBC in medical and technical courses starting from the academic session 2026-27.

Padhee said the government observed that a large number of students have applied for various documents, including caste certificates, for registration in various educational institutions.

He pointed out that these applications should be disposed of within the time limit prescribed under the Odisha Right to Public Service Act, 2016 (ORTPSA) to avoid any inconvenience to the students and their guardians at the time of admission.

As per the directive, field verification of any genuine application will not remain pending with the Revenue Inspector (RI) for more than three days.

The sub-collectors have been asked to personally monitor the issuance of caste certificates daily. If there is undue delay at any level, he will take immediate remedial measures.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) will hold review meetings every seven days, the district collector will monitor it every fortnight, and the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) will review monthly and take necessary action.

Padhee told the revenue officers to ensure that no student is deprived of enrolment in educational institutions due to delay in obtaining domicile, income or caste certificates from the tahasil office.

Any negligence or undue delay in this regard will be seriously considered, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned officer, he warned.

The Odisha government has raised the quota for ST students from 12 per cent to 22.50 per cent in medical and technical education starting from the academic year 2026-27, while the quota for SCs has been enhanced from 8 per cent to 16.25 per cent.

The state government has also introduced an 11.25 per cent quota for OBC students, who are known as SEBC in Odisha.