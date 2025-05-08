Berhampur: In a step towards ensuring public safety, a power utility has issued 1,229 notices to individuals and establishments for alleged unauthorised constructions near overhead electricity distribution lines in eight southern districts of Odisha.

The notices were issued by the TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the state government.

The maximum number of notices of 655 were served in Ganjam, followed by 160 in Koraput, 131 in Malkangiri, 104 in Gajapati, 83 in Nabarangpur, 55 in Rayagada and 38 in Boudh, an official said.

The notices mentioned that “unauthorised” constructions near electricity lines pose a “serious threat to life and property, and also hamper routine maintenance and emergency restoration work.

The power utility has taken this step in accordance with the Electricity Act, 2003 and CEA Safety Regulations 2023, they said.

As per the Act, no building or structure is permitted under or near overhead lines without prior approval, which may result in disconnection of the power supply and appropriate legal action.

TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg said, “Safety of the public and our field teams is our topmost priority. These encroachments are hazardous and against the law. We are committed to enforcing compliance while educating citizens. We urge everyone to strictly avoid construction near electrical lines and to take necessary permissions beforehand.”

Consumers who have received notices must act immediately to rectify the situation, and non-compliance may lead to enforcement of actions as prescribed under the Act, the notices said.

PTI