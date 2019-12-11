Bhubaneswar: Bringing glory to the state, Sonalee Raj Mohanty has won the Mrs India Universe (MIU) 2019 World in Platinum Category presented by Tushar Dhaliwal and Archana Tomar held in Mauritius.

A Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) holder from KIIT University, Mohanty also owns a Unisex Beauty Salon & Spa Promenad in Bhubaneswar. A resident of Bhubaneswar, Mrs. Sonalee Raj Mohanty brought laurels to the State after winning the crown of Mrs Talented in the Talent Round of Glorious Grand Finale of the beauty pageant.

Mohanty was selected in the Bhubaneswar audition of Mrs India Universe 2019 wherein around 60 women from different cities of the state had participated and nine got selected to national level. At the national level held in Mauritius, 40 contestants from different states of India participated. The event was held in two categories – Mrs India Universe Gold and Mrs India Universe Platinum.

Under Gold category women aged between 20-35 years and under Platinum category women aged between 35-50 years took part in the beauty pageant. During their 11 days stay in Mauritius, the contestants showcased their talents and aura in different rounds including, talent, cat walk, pose, poise, question & answer judged by famous Hindi film celebs and fashion icons.

“My strong dedication and determination always stood as my pillars of success. My friends and family, my husband Mr. Nandan Mohanty and my 11 years old son always motivated me to fulfill my dreams and carving a name of myself. I know people here have the skills and talents because from Odisha nine contestants were there at the national level and the judges were amazed at how Odisha produces such talents. I must say, marriage and kids are no longer barriers to women’s growth,” she said.

PNN