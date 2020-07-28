Bhubaneswar: The state government has issued a new set of guidelines to govern the monitoring of home isolation cases. All the Collectors have now been asked to act on the new norms.

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued the new norms wherein it has asked the district Collectors to intensify the monitoring of the home isolation cases.

“Persons staying in home isolation in both rural and urban areas are to be religiously monitored by the Panchayat Nodal Officer/Ward Nodal Officer to ensure that they follow the prescribed protocols,” the communication to Collectors said.

It also added, “Elaborate arrangements are to be made for monitoring the health of such persons and provide them with required medical assistance at the earliest possible time.”

The SRC communication has also asked the Collectors to ensure taking necessary actions. “You are hereby instructed to make necessary arrangement to monitor those at the district level on daily basis.”

The state government has asked all the Collectors of 30 districts that the District Emergency Officer will be responsible for collection of data on home isolation from the blocks, compilation of the same and transmission to the office of SRC on a daily basis in prescribed format.

The state government had earlier allowed home isolation facilities for people with no symptoms or with mild symptoms with no comorbidities if the adequate facilities are there at home for home isolation for the Covid-19 patients.

“This strategy was formulated with a view to keeping the asymptomatic/mild symptomatic Covid-19 positive persons with no comorbidities in the friendly home environment and monitoring their health along with reducing the load on hospital infrastructure,” the office of the SRC said.