Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has asked Energy department officials to take steps for recovery of pending electricity dues of industrial units.

Singh Deo gave this direction while chairing a review meeting focused on the recovery of pending electricity duties from industrial units Wednesday, an official statement said.

The DyCM, who is in charge of the Energy Department, reviewed the outstanding arrears related to electricity duties, particularly those from industrial units’ own generation and consumption of electricity. Officials provided detailed insights into the reasons for these arrears, it said.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the collection of pending electricity duties has been hindered due to several ongoing legal cases, particularly those pending in the High Court of Orissa and other legal forums, concerning exemptions from electricity duty.

The deputy chief minister directed the concerned officers to take all necessary steps, in consultation with Advocate General Odisha and the advisor to the department, to expedite the resolution of these pending cases.

According to data provided by Singh Deo during the last session of the Odisha Assembly, electricity dues worth Rs 1,096.32 crore have been pending against 23 industries till October this year.

PTI