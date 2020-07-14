Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle, the state government transferred 18 IPS officers Tuesday.

According to a press notification issued by the government, Intelligence director Satyajit Mohanty has been given charge as Director General – Home Guard.

Additional DGP Law and Order Soumendra Priyadarshi has been posted as Additional DGP CID Crime Branch.

Puri district SP Umashankar Dash (2008 batch officer) has been posted as DCP, Bhubaneswar. The post of DCP, Bhubaneswar had been lying vacant since the promotion of Anup Sahu as Additional Commissioner of Police.

Commissionerate Police Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath has been transferred as Sundargarh SP. Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra has been posted as Commissionerate Police Traffic DCP.

Praveen Kumar, who recently returned from deputation, has been given the charge of IGP, Law and Order.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh has replaced Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh. Meanwhile, Akhileswar Singh has been given the charge as Puri SP.

Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma has been transferred to vigilance department and Tapan Kumar Patnaik CID-CB SP has been transferred as Gajapati SP.

Deogarh SP Rahul Jain has been appointed as Nuapada SP. SC Jamadar, AIG, Headquarters has been given the charge of Deogarh SP. Nuapada SP Vineet Agarwal has been transferred as Kandhamal SP.

