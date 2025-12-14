Kendrapara: Forest personnel of the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, during the early hours of Saturday, intercepted a mechanised fishing vessel and arrested eight fishermen for illegally fishing inside the designated “no-fishing zone” of the sanctuary.

The forest officials seized the vessel along with fish catch, fishing equipment, and other related items, said Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary Ranger Kapilendra Pradhan.

Pradhan stated that surveillance has been intensified in the sanctuary to ensure a safe and congenial environment for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles, as the turtle mating season has begun in the deep sea.

He further said that during routine sea patrolling, forest personnel spotted the mechanised fishing vessel inside the restricted zone, following which the vessel was seized and the fishermen were arrested.

The arrested fishermen were booked under Sections 9, 27, 29, and 31 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.