Thakurmunda: Tourists who had come to Bhimkund in Mayurbhanj district for an outing Sunday had a harrowing experience while returning in the evening as a herd of 22 elephants blocked the main road.

The herd stayed put on the road for more than hour creating panic among the tourists. A large number of vehicles were seen standing on both the up and down sides of the road as the elephants held centre stage.

Forest department officials said the elephant herd had crossed the Tel river Saturday night and entered Andharikhaman village located in the Thakurmunda range. When villagers and Forest staff tried to drive the herd away, the animals came on to the Bhimkund-Boring road and stationed themselves.

Later staff of the Forest department, locals and some of the tourists managed to drive the herd away towards Ambabeda forest. After the elephants left, vehicular movements resumed once more, much to the relief of the tourists.

PNN