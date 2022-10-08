Bhubaneswar: With the formulation of an Annual Work Plan (AWP) worth Rs 85.85 crore for continuing anti-terrorism operations in the state during 2022-23, the Odisha government has decided to increase the amount of ex-gratia for next of the kin of both civilians and security personnel killed in LWE violence.

The amount of ex-gratia grant for civilians and security personnel on duty has been enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh respectively, a senior official said after attending the State Level Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra on Friday.

The fund provision of Rs 85.85 crore for AWP-2022-23 was about 50 per cent more than that of the AWP-2021-22, the official said. The AWP-2021-22 was rolled out with budget outlay of around Rs 50.56 crore. The funds for AWP 2022-23 would be shared by both the Central and state governments on 60:40 sharing basis, he said.

In the meeting the chief secretary asked the Home department to provide adequate logistic support to armed forces engaged in anti-terrorist operations.

As per the provision, the main activities under AWP-2022-23 include procurement of modern ammunition, adequate logistic support to armed forces, training for state police force, community policing, additional fortification of the police posts, and rehabilitation of LWE cadres.

Besides, the affected civilians and security personnel would be extended ex-gratia grant and property damage grant as per the specified guidelines, he said.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the significant improvement in curtailing of left wing extremism (LWE) activities in the state.

The chief secretary also directed the concerned authorities to intensify community mobilisation and confidence building activities in the suspected left wing infected pockets. He specifically directed to stay connected with the people and community, know their concerns and raise their confidence level.

Mohapatra also directed to support better alternative livelihood activities, and children education in the communities.

He said, “People’s confidence and participation would go a long way in rooting out of LWE activities from the suspected pockets”.

The meeting observed that there has been significant improvement in the LWE situation in Swabhiman Anchal, formerly known as Odisha’s Maoist den in Malkangiri district. The situation could change due to both developmental activities and the deployment of security forces in the area, he said.

“Well planned intelligence based actions were being taken to counter them as and where their ugly hands appear,” a senior official engaged in anti-Maoist operation said.

Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra, IGP Operations Amitabh Thakur and other officials attended the meeting.

PTI