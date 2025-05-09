Bhubaneswar: Amid escalating military tension between India and Pakistan, the Odisha government has initiated efforts to bring back Odia students studying in Jammu. This move follows an order to vacate the Central Sanskrit University in Jammu after a Pakistani drone attack Thursday night.

To assist affected students and their families, a 24×7 control room has been set up at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi. Concerned family members can contact the control room through the following numbers: 7428135044 and 011-24679201. The government has urged parents to stay in touch via these helplines.

Additionally, five dedicated teams with assigned officers have been deployed to coordinate the safe return of students.

The evacuation was prompted after Pakistan launched missiles targeting 15 cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. However, the Indian Air Force successfully neutralised the attack using the Russian-made S-400 air defence system, nicknamed ‘Sudarshan Chakra’.

In retaliation, India deployed Israeli-made Harpy drones to strike strategic Pakistani targets, destroying the HQ-9 air defence system in Lahore. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was also damaged during the drone attack.

India responded further to Pakistan’s attempts with missile strikes on Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur. The Indian Navy’s warship INS Vikrant also launched a missile attack on Karachi from the Arabian Sea.

The strong military response comes after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26 Hindu pilgrims. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during an all-party meeting, confirmed that over 100 Pakistani terrorists were eliminated in the joint operation by Indian forces.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s stand for peace but warned that any act of aggression would be met with a decisive and strong response.

PNN