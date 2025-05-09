Hoshiarpur: Punjab Roadways has suspended its bus service from Hoshiarpur to Jammu for the day due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan, an official said Friday.

Jasvir Kotla, general manager of Punjab Roadways, Hoshiarpur, said none of the depot’s buses were sent to Jammu Friday as a precautionary step in light of the prevailing situation.

“In view of the current tense atmosphere resembling war-like conditions between India and Pakistan, no Punjab Roadways buses from Hoshiarpur have gone to Jammu today. The service has been halted temporarily as a precautionary measure,” Kotla said.

He added that buses are currently operating only up to Pathankot.

This restriction applies to buses from Hoshiarpur as well as those from other depots that usually run services to Jammu.

The Hoshiarpur depot has three regular routes to Jammu, all of which have been suspended for now.

