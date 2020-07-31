Bhubaneswar: As part of 5T model of governance, the state government has adopted a robust performance management system in agricultural sector to monitor performances of agriculture officials. The system will come into effect from this Khariff season.

Through the new system, the government will recognise the top performers through various non-monetary incentives in their service carrier. Agriculture secretary Saurabh Garg said, “Dakshyata system has been designed through a consultative approach spreading over nine months with various stakeholders. More than 400 suggestions received from ground level officers have also been considered and addressed while developing the system.”

The software would have inbuilt online MPR reporting with geo-tagging of the operations and the beneficiaries.

All Group-B and Group-C officers including assistant agriculture officer, assistant agriculture engineer, agriculture overseer, asst horticulture officer, horticulture overseer and soil conservation extension worker engaged in field level operations will be considered under this initiative, he said.

The performance would be assessed in every month and each one can see own position in the Dakshyata portal, Garg added.

Agriculture director Muthu Kumar said, “The performance would be based on the broad components like scheme implementation, 5T implementation, priority area interventions and risk management”.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy recently reviewed various contours and parameters of the system and advised other departments to emulate basic architect of the system through customization as per their schemes and programmes. “The objective criteria of assessment will identify the real performers by eliminating the subjective prejudice and human errors,” Tripathy had said.