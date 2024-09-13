Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC will brace for a tough test when they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League campaign opener in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

Sergio Lobera’s team will be looking for an ideal start in the season, but Chennaiyin have proven to be tough opponents.

The teams have gone head-to-head 10 times in the league since 2019 and both have three wins each, sharing the spoils on the remaining four occasions.

It was one win apiece for the teams last season. Odisha secured a comfortable 2-0 win at the Kalinga Stadium, thanks to goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio.

However, it was a day to forget in their away match. A stoppage time winner from Jordan Murray — after Roy Krishna had cancelled out Ankit Mukherjee’s opener — gave Chennaiyin all three points that proved damaging in the ISL League Shield race.

There is much to look forward to in the new campaign as the team has welcomed Hugo Boumous, Rahim Ali, Rohit Kumar, and Saviour Gama, while Raynier Fernandes returns for his second stint with the club.

Odisha FC finished fourth in the league campaign last season, losing in the semi-final stage.

With four of the first five league fixtures at home this season, coach Lobera will be looking for a strong start and an early advantage in the title race.

“We signed some players trying to be stronger, but we are preparing the game as always, being loyal to our style of play,” Lobera said.

“I think it’s more about ourselves, how we have to play, how we have to attack, and how we have to defend.”

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle hoped for a positive start despite starting their campaign away.

“We’re not going to settle for a draw; we go to win. It will be a tough match, of course, but we’re excited for it. May the best team win,” the Scot said.

They have some exciting new additions in Mandar Rao Desai, Kiyan Nassiri, Wilmar Jordan, and Elsinho as Coyle have options across all positions.

“This season, we have players who can come in and change the game. It creates greater competition for places, which is crucial,” Coyle said.

“When there’s competition, players push themselves harder because ultimately, it’s their performances that earn them a place in the team—if you play well, you stay in the team.”

