Bhubaneswar: Hugo Boumous’ brilliance inspired Odisha FC to sustain top-6 hopes with a 3-1 comeback win against Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League match here on Friday.

The Juggernauts are seventh in the table now with 29 points, two behind the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (31) as Sergio Lobera’s team continues to be a formidable contender for the playoffs.

They entered the half-time trailing by a goal but produced a remarkable turnaround in the following 45 minutes to seal all three points – holding 54.6% possession in the game and taking five shots on target as compared to three of the opponents.

Odisha FC thus recorded their fourth straight win at home in Bhubaneswar against Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC drew the game momentarily in their favour by exerting pressure on the Odisha FC defence from a set-piece situation in the 30th minute.

The visitors worked in tandem to dissect the Juggernauts’ backline, winning over second balls before Muhammed Rafi placed a headed pass from the left post in the path of Stefan Sapic for the latter to tap into the centre of the goal from extremely close range.

The Juggernauts turned to Mourtada Fall to secure the equaliser in the 47th minute with a slightly unique take to their corner routine this time around.

Boumous launched in a quick cross on the far post but Fall was distant from the net at the time of the delivery. The centre-back made a dash of a sprint before thumping in a powerful header into the top left corner, bringing the Sergio Lobera-coached side back into the game.

Odisha FC treated this sudden shift in momentum to their advantage, pressing high up with Diego Mauricio leading the charge at the centre.

The frontline worked collectively to recover possession in an instant, before Jerry Mawihmingthanga supplied Hugo Boumous with a slick ball on the right flank.

Boumous exceptionally carried the ball into the box before placing it into the bottom left corner in the 49th minute to give the Juggernauts a slender lead.

The home side were relentless in their offensive moves in the second half as Hyderabad FC struggled to maintain their shape from back to front.

Odisha FC were not only pressing with intent, but also holding their organisation together when attacked by the Hyderabad FC forwards. One such move led to the Juggernauts making a fast breakaway into the Hyderabad FC half as Rahim Ali collected a slightly long delivery on the right flank.

His quick burst of space allowed him to barge in the 18-yard box as he then proceeded to defy a diving challenge by Sapic to trust his instinct and drill the ball into the bottom left corner from a difficult angle on the right side to gather an extra cushion of advantage for Odisha FC in the 70th minute.

Lobera’s men didn’t cut down on their rhythm as they continued catching Hyderabad FC off-guard right until the end of the match.

Dori discovered Boumous in a pocket of space in the middle of the opposition’s box late in the 88th minute too, but the attacking midfielder rushed into the effort and ended up hitting it above target, though his team eased to a comfortable win in the end.

