Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC announced Wednesday that five players from last season’s under-18 side have signed professional contracts with the senior team. The players are Jones Lalthakima and Ronaldo Wairokpam (both defenders), Nischay Adhikari (midfielder) and Rishab Dobriyal and Akshunna Tyagi (forwards). They will be part of the Odisha FC senior team for the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Odisha FC Rohan Sharma expressed happiness at the development. “I am very happy to see our U-18 boys graduate to our senior squad. This is what Odisha FC is all about. We are developing our own talent for the senior team. Credit goes to U-18 coaching and scouting team for identifying and working on these boys so that they are able to take the next step. I hope they keep putting in the same drive and determination to become the stars we know they can be,” said Sharma in a release.

Sandeep Alhan the coach of the youth team was naturally elated. “Being the youth team coach this is a very satisfactory moment for me that our five youth players are ready to play at the professional level. They have shown their potential and also helped the team to reach the final round of Elite League. This is the most important and challenging transition phase for them. They have to fight hard to earn their place in the senior side,” said Alhan.