New Delhi: Veteran sports administrator and India’s first shooting gold-medallist in Asian Games, Randhir Singh, died here Wednesday after battling age-related ailments, marking the end of an era in the country’s sporting landscape on which he left an indelible mark in varied roles.

Singh was 79 and had undergone hospitalisation for several days before breathing his last at his residence here. He is survived by his wife Vinita and three daughters — Mahima, Sunaina and Rajeshwari, who is also a shooter.

Singh recently quit his position as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) due to health issues. He was elected for a four-year term in 2024, having already served the body as Secretary General from 1991 to 2015.

“With deep sorrow, we share the sad news of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh, who left for his heavenly abode today, 27th May 2026,” Secretary of the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI), Rajiv Bhatia, stated.

“A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and one of the most respected sports administrators in India, Asia, and the International Olympic Committee, Raja Randhir Singh, made invaluable contributions to the development of shooting sports and the Olympic movement.

“The National Rifle Association of India and the entire shooting fraternity mourn this irreparable loss and extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Singh’s stellar sporting career included five Olympic appearances and the historic trap gold in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games that earned him the Arjuna Award in 1979.

His Olympic appearances came in Tokyo 1964 (Reserve Shooter), Mexico 1968, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984.

In his equally successful administrative career, he served as the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from 1987 to 2010 and was also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in different capacities from 2001 to 2014.

In 2003, his role expanded to becoming IOC’s representative in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for two years.

A descendent of the former Maharaja of Patiala and cricket player, Bhupinder Singh, Randhir Singh was one of the most recognisable sports administrators in India.

He was admired for his ability to drive consensus in the often fragmented administrative structure of Indian sports and was widely credited for promoting the Olympic movement in the country.

His shooting legacy has been kept alive by Rajeshwari, who is also a trap shooter and won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games, besides a gold at the 2016 Asian Championships.

Sunaina, on the other hand, carved her place in sports administration by becoming the IOA vice president in 2018.

She is also a member of the IOA’s International Relations and Education Committee.