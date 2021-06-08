Bhubaneswar: ISL side Odisha FC have recruited 26-year-old Indian defender Lalruatthara ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Lalruatthara has penned a two-year deal with the Odisha-based side with an option to extend for a third year.

Lalruatthara started his professional career with Aizawl FC in 2015 and was a part of their I-League title-winning side. He then signed for the Kerala Blasters in 2017 and was awarded the Hero ‘ISL Emerging Player of the Season’ in his maiden appearance in the League.

A very promising defender from his teenage years, Lalruatthara, has represented India at the senior and under-23 levels as well.

Expressing his delight on the fresh beginning Lalruatthara stated, “I am very happy and grateful that I will wear the Odisha FC jersey in the upcoming season. I look forward to representing the club by giving my best. I am thrilled to play under a new system, coach, staff and am excited to learn new things to improve my game.”

The footballer added: “I am looking forward to playing with some familiar faces and as a team, to take Odisha FC to new heights. I thank everyone at the club for the trust and for giving me this opportunity.”

Odisha FC CEO Rohan Sharma said that the new recruit’s defensive qualities will be an asset to Odisha FC. “I’ve had my eyes on Lalruatthara since his breakout at Kerala Blasters. I love his defensive versatility and think he can add a lot to our defense. I know he is eager to prove he’s a national team quality defender again and he will have ample opportunities to prove it at OFC,” Sharma said.