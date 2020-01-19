BHUBANESWAR: To create interest for football among schoolchildren, Odisha FC organised a first-of-its-kind stadium tour Kalinga Stadium here Sunday.

More than 30 students from Sai International School, Mother’s Public School, DAV Public Schools and BJEM School joined the event.

On behalf of the club, Suvam Das, Ayan Chatterjee and Swadhin Das took the students around the stadium. They visited the main pitch, practice pitch, players’ dressing rooms, other official rooms, press conference room, hospitality area, media zone and mixed zone at the stadium.

Speaking about the event, Odisha FC Assistant Grassroots Manager Suvam Das said, “This is an initiative by the club to ensure that the school children also get a fair bit of idea regarding the stadium atmosphere. We had registered the students during the Sport IT 2020 event and invited them for this visit today.”

Earlier, Odisha Football Association also organised football training camp for students at Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School. Children from age of seven to 13 years old participated where Odisha Football club trainers Subham, Sourav and Aishwarian gave lessons on football techniques to the children.