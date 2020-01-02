Bhubaneswar: After registering a thumping victory against Jamshedpur FC in their first-ever game at the Kalinga Stadium in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), hosts Odisha FC are now set to take on Chennaiyin FC in their next home game, January 6.

Odisha FC had put up a brilliant performance against Jamshedpur in the last game and the stadium witnessed a decent turn out of more than 9,000 people. Head coach Josep Gombau was delighted to see his team perform well in front of home fans and expects the players to continue in the same way in the coming games.

The last outing between Odisha and Chennaiyin had ended in a 2-2 draw in Chennai. Playing at home this time, Odisha will want to get the all the three points against the two-time ISL winners.

Odisha FC midfielder Bikramjit Singh, who had won the title with Chennaiyin in the 2017-18 season is hopeful that there will be a better response from the crowd in the next game after their win against Jamshedpur.

“The last match was our first game at home. The fans came in good numbers and we won the match as well. We expect a better crowd in the coming games as well because when a team do well, it makes the fans happy and they throng the stands for the upcoming games. We also expect all the players to give their best,” said Bikramjit.

PNN & Agencies