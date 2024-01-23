Bhawanipatna: The patients were evacuated to a safe place after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College & Hospital at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district wee hours of Tuesday.

Hospital sources said the fire was noticed in the Obstetrics and Gynecology ward located on the fourth floor of the medical college and hospital, probably due to an electrical short circuit.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported as the hospital staff evacuated all patients, including pregnant women and newborns, the source added.

According to ADMO Ranjan Mitra, the fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and all patients are safe.

UNI