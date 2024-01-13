Kendrapara: Students of Manakarpur Primary School in Odisha’s Kendrapara district had a providential escape Saturday when a fire broke out in the kitchen room of the school due to leakage of a gas cylinder, said a source.

The source added that not a single student was hurt in the incident as the cook and helper, engaged in the mid-day meal preparation, alerted everyone.

As many as 45 students, studying from class-I to class-V, were present in the school when the fire broke out following a leakage in the gas cylinder, the source informed.

The fire brigade personnel later arrived at the spot and doused the blaze. Only utensils, grocery items and other materials kept in the kitchen room were destroyed in the fire, the source concluded.

UNI