Bhubaneswar: The state Fire Services directorate is all set to procure a huge number of advanced equipment to further enhance its capabilities in disaster response. The fire services personnel of the state have received laurels for their performance during natural disasters in the past.

According to sources at the Fire Services Directorate, the department has floated tender to purchase plasma cutters, generators, tractors, JCB cranes, quick deploy antennas (QDAs) and advanced fire-resistant suites among other equipment.

The directorate has sanctioned Rs 32 crore to procure the equipment.

The source also claimed that as many as five quick deploy antennas will be acquired by the directorate. The directorate felt the need for the quick deploy antennas during the severe cyclonic storm when the normal communication services came to a standstill. The fire services personnel with the antennas in disaster-hit areas will be able to keep normal communication with the control room at the headquarters.

Similarly, the directorate is planning to procure more fire-resistant suites too.