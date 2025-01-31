Bhawanipatna: Police Friday arrested five employees of a cash logistics company for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh while transporting money to automated teller machines (ATMs) in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

The company, engaged by the State Bank of India (SBI), was responsible for loading cash into ATM counters.

According to Kalahandi SP Abhilash G, the staff collected Rs 4.80 crore from SBI’s main branch in Bhawanipatna January 18 to distribute among various ATMs. However, the five accused allegedly stole Rs 10 lakh from the amount and loaded the rest into the ATMs.

The discrepancy was later detected by bank officials, who reported a shortage of Rs 10 lakh in some ATMs. Following this, an FIR was lodged at Bhawanipatna Town police station.

During the investigation, police arrested the five suspects and recovered Rs 7.80 lakh from them. Authorities also seized six mobile phones and a vehicle in connection with the case.

PNN & Agencies