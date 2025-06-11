Bhubaneswar: Five people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly submitting fake documents to secure Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) jobs in Odisha’s Bolangir district, an official said.

The arrest was made by the Crime Branch after a complaint was lodged by Rajendra Kumar Pattnaik, the superintendent of post offices of Bolangir division, alleging that 38 candidates had submitted fake educational certificates for their recruitment as GDS, he said.

The Crime Branch took up the investigation into the case as it was found that a racket was supplying fake certificates to the job aspirants, he added.

Earlier, 18 people, including the main accused Abhijeet Kumar Bhakat, were arrested in the case. With the fresh arrests, the number rose to 23, the official said.

The five arrested belong to Bolangir and Sonepur districts, he said.

PTI