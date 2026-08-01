Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the advance release of Rs 500 crore to Odisha as second instalment from the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support the state affected by floods during the ongoing southwest monsoon of 2026.

It is a part of the Rs 2,117.85 crore assistance package released to support the seven states affected by floods.

Out of the seven affected states, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland have already received the first instalment of SDRF for the financial year 2026-27. The assistance approved for the affected states includes Rs 44.55 crore to Arunachal Pradesh as advance release of the first instalment of the Central share of SDRF for the financial year 2026-27.

Further, considering the urgent need for resources for relief measures, advance release of first instalment of the Central share of SDRF has also been approved for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra by relaxing the documentary requirements under the applicable guidelines.

As per a PIB release, inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have already been deputed to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to assess the damages. Two IMCT visits have been undertaken in Assam in view of the severity of the flood situation. On the request of the Government of Nagaland, an IMCT is also being constituted for the State.

The assistance approved for the affected states includes Rs 44.55 crore to Arunachal Pradesh as advance release of the first instalment of the Central share of SDRF for the financial year 2026-27. Assam has been sanctioned Rs 379.35 crore as advance release of the first instalment, while Gujarat has been approved Rs 500 crore as advance release of the first instalment.

Himachal Pradesh, which has already received the first instalment of SDRF for 2026-27, has been sanctioned Rs 193.95 crore as advance release of the second instalment of the Central share.

Maharashtra has been approved Rs 500 crore as advance release of the first instalment.

Odisha, which had already received the first instalment, has been sanctioned Rs 500 crore as advance release of the second instalment. With this approval, a total of Rs 2,117.85 crore has been made available to the flood-affected States to strengthen their ongoing relief and response measures.