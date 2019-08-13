Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday deployed seven units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) along with Fire Services teams to tackle the flood situation in the state in wake of heavy rains.

Deputy Relief Commissioner Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra said though ODRAF teams have been deployed in seven districts but five of them –Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Subarnapur and Kandhamal — are the worst affected by heavy rains triggered by a low pressure area.

He said, during the last 24 hours the five districts have received more than 100mm of rainfall on an average.

While Bolangir district recorded 226.3mm rainfall, Boudh got 169.7mm, Kalahandi 160.4mm, Subarnapur 139.6mm and Kandhamal received 125.3mm rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Karlamunda block in Kalahandi district recorded highest 608mm of rainfall in the state in past 24 hours.

Two blocks in Kalahandi and Bolangir recorded a rainfall of more than 400mm, four blocks in Kalahandi/Bolangir have received rainfall of more than 300mm.

Four more blocks in Kalahandi and Bolangir district have recorded rainfall of between 200 and 300mm while 40 blocks have received rainfall between 100mm and 200mm.

Mohapatra, however, assured that the major rivers in the state are flowing below the danger level.

(UNI)