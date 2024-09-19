Bhadrak: At least four people were injured in a clash between two groups in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Thursday, officials said.

After the incident, district authorities clamped prohibitory orders in the violence-hit area, they said.

The clash erupted in Godipokhari village in Dhusuri police station area in the morning after a religious flag of a community was torn on the previous night, the officials said.

To maintain law and order, the Bhadrak district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Godipokhari and within one km radius of the village from 2pm Thursday till 10 am Saturday.

The injured people have been hospitalised, they said.

Over 10 platoons of armed police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and tranquillity.

PTI