Bhawanipatna: Police have arrested five persons, including four journalists of a local web portal, for their alleged involvement in a dacoity case, officials said Tuesday.

The accused had intercepted the car of a labour contractor October 2 near Bhangabari on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna town in Kalahandi district and decamped with Rs 2.55 lakh, police said.

The contractor had filed a written complaint October 13.

The five accused were arrested from Bhawanipatna Tuesday, said Sunaram Hembram, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bhawanipatna Sadar).

