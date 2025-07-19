Kolkata/Puri: TMC Saturday termed the incident of setting a 15-year-old girl on fire by miscreants in BJP-ruled Odisha’s Puri district as “criminal negligence”, and accused the saffron party of witch-hunting Opposition parties instead of protecting the country’s daughters.

The girl reportedly suffered 70 per cent burn injuries after unidentified youths set her on fire at Bayabar village in Puri.

“A 15-year-old girl in Puri was set on fire by 3 miscreants in Broad Daylight! @BJP4India, Where is your Beti Bachao slogan now? Where is @NCWIndia hiding? Or are they too busy witch-hunting opposition voices instead of protecting India’s daughters? This isn’t governance. It’s criminal negligence. PM @narendranodi, blood is on your hands!” the TMC said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Friday launched a blistering attack on the TMC government in West Bengal at a public meeting in Durgapur, accusing it of fostering an environment of violence, corruption, and insecurity that has turned the state into a dangerous place for women.

Modi had expressed concern over women’s safety in the state, referring to the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital last year, and the recent alleged gangrape of a student at a law college here.

PTI