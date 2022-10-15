Bhubaneswar: On the eve of his 76th birthday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sprang a surprise Saturday by announcing total abolition of contractual recruitment system in the state. Naveen Patnaik made this announcement in a video message to the people of Odisha after the approval of the State Cabinet, which met Saturday evening.

In the year 2000, Patnaik said, when he got the opportunity to serve Odisha, the post-Super Cyclone situation and the fragile financial conditions were the biggest challenges for him.

The state was running on overdraft and the government was dependent on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for wages. “It was indeed a black period for the Odisha economy. The state exchequer was empty. There was tremendous pressure on our economy. We were lagging behind in various fields including health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation and many others,” Patnaik stated in the message.

At that time his priority was to bring improvement in all these sectors within limited resources. With this condition, his government had stopped recruitment completely, Patnaik said.

“We were forced to abolish government posts and it was very painful for me. The youths of my state were running from pillar to post for employment with the government. I was really very sad,” said the Odisha Chief Minister.

Patnaik said he was always worried for—when would the situation improve and when would aspirants get regular recruitment in the state government.

With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the support of people, better financial management and good governance, the situation started to improve slowly, added Patnaik.

“Last year, the Odisha government had substituted the contractual recruitment posts with initial appointees. Today, the State Cabinet has decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently,” Patnaik announced.

Even today, he mentioned, there are no regular recruitments in many states and they are still continuing with the contractual recruitment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end, added the CM.

Patnaik also informed that the notification will be issued Sunday. More than 57,000 employees will be benefited from this move. The government will spend approximately Rs 1,300 crore per annum after the abolition of the contractual system.

“This decision brings early Diwali for their family members. Today, Odisha is moving ahead with confidence, a strong and empowered Odisha. This is a golden moment in the history of Odisha,” said Patnaik.

In his message, Patnaik urged all the government employees to work sincerely and serve the people with commitment. “Follow the 5T initiative of team work, technology, transparency, time and transformation diligently while discharging the duty. Work hard to enhance the image of Odisha, and play a significant role in the transformation of Odisha,” Patnaik advised the employees.