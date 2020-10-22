Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued an advisory on post-COVID-19 follow-up protocol. The government has cured patients to practise yoga, pranayama and meditation. The cured patients can also engage in household works, if health permits. More than 2.5 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha.

A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all patients who have recovered from COVID-19. They need to perform certain things to remain well, Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said.

Quoting the advisory, Mohapatra said if health permits, regular household work can be done. However, professional work should be resumed in a graded manner.

“Daily practice of yogasana, pranayama and meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed is advised,” he said. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may expect cardiovascular, pulmonary and other neurological and endocrinological issues,” he added.

Mohapatra also informed that cured COVID-19 people need to continue with COVID-19 safety measures. They should wear masks, wash hands, follow respiratory hygiene and physical distancing. They have been asked to drink adequate amounts of warm water. Cured patients should also take immunity-boosting AYUSH medicines prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH.

Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace, balanced nutritious diet, and adequate sleep and rest are advised.

The advisory also suggested that COVID-19 cured persons should avoid smoking and consuming alcohol. They have been advised to look for early warning signs such as high grade fever, breathlessness and unexplained chest pain.

Recovered individuals have also been advised to share their positive experiences with their friends using social media platforms.

PNN