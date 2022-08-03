Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government allotted Tuesday land for 13 investment proposals worth Rs 766 crore. The Land Allotment Committee headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the proposal for allotment of land plots for the projects.

These industrial units would provide direct employment to approximately 8,600 youths. Besides, grounding and commissioning of these units would generate more than double the number of indirect employment opportunities for supply chain, small businesses, transportation and communication and other sectors related to the industries, sources said.

Mahapatra directed Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) to follow up on early grounding and timely completion of the construction works. He also said that these units should employ more and more Odia youths.

The units were mostly from employment intensive sectors like garment and apparel making, logistic parks, software development and digital marketing, production of sports equipment, manufacturing of unmanned aerial systems, food processing, setting up of the data centres among others.

They were allotted land in Khurda food processing park, Chhatabar industrial estate, Chandaka Infocity Estate, Khurda integrated industrial development centre, and industrial land banks at Mundamba, Mendhasala, Girijaput, Gramadia and Chhatabar in Khurda district.