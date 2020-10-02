Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide financial assistance to farmer during the pandemic, the Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 53.79 crore special package under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo gave the news Thursday during the monsoon session of Assembly. Notably, the eight-day nonsoon session of the Odisha Assembly started September 29.

Sahoo further informed that the amount was sanctioned under seven projects. Using funds sanctioned by the Centre under RKVS scheme the Odisha government will give financial assistance to the COVID-hit farmers, said Sahoo.

Notably, RKVY is essentially a scheme that seeks to provide State and Union Territories of India with the autonomy to draw up plans for increased public investment in agriculture. It is a programme to help increase productivity in the agriculture sector and maximise the returns of farmers.

PNN