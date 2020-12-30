Bhubaneswar: The General Administration & Public Grievance Department of Odisha government Wednesday said that there will be no congregations at government offices across Odisha on the New Year Day.

According to an official notification issued by the department, “Government has issued advisories in order to adopt strict precautionary measures for prevention of spread of COVID-19 in the state. As a result, the situation has improved to a considerable degree which is required to be maintained in view of the renewed threat of infection through mutant variety of the virus.”

“Keeping in view the above, group movements/ congregations on the New Year Day, 1st Jan, 2021, shall be scrupulously avoided in government offices. The employees are encouraged to use virtual means for conveying New Year greetings to colleagues and seniors in office premises. Social distancing shall be maintained at all times,” the order added.

PNN