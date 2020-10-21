Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Department Wednesday released the state government holiday list for 2021. The list brought no cheers for state government employees as they will lose nine holidays.

According to the list declared Wednesday, as many as nine holidays come on Sunday, second and fourth Saturdays of 2021. However, government employees will not receive compensatory off against these.

The list reads that the state government employees will get total 106 holidays. Out of the 106 holidays, 29 are government holidays, eight are optional holidays, 52 days of the total holidays are Sundays and 24 are second and fourth Saturdays.

The nine holidays which the employees will lose are Easter Saturday, Birthday of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Prathamastami, Subash Bose Jayanti, Dola Purnima, Independence Day, Jhulana Purnima, Nuakhai and Christmas.

“Since the festive/ commemorative days as listed fall Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays, those have not been specifically declared holidays,” reads the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

PNN