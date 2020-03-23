Bhubaneswar: To check the spread of COVID-19 in Odisha, the state government has extended the closure of Anganwadi centres till April 30. Earlier the government had closed the centres till March 31.

The Director of Integrated Child Development Services and Social Welfare (ICDS and SW) Aravind Agarwal has asked all the district collectors to ensure proper delivery of take home ration (THR) and hot cooked meal (HCM) as per entitlement at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries covered under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme.

Agarwal has also put in place some modalities to be followed during distribution of rations.

Entitlements, in form of chhatua, dry ration etc, for children (6 months-3 years), pre-school children (3-6 years) and pregnant women are to be given April 1 for the same month. However, no beneficiary will have to visit the Anganwadi centres. Instead workers will go from door to door to distribute the rations.

Agarwal has also asked the Collectors to ensure that all Anganwadi workers and helpers don protective kits and maintain social distance during distribution. Hygiene kits, containing hand wash, sanitisers, gloves and masks are also to be provided to those who are distributing ration.

Agarwal has also asked the Collectors to make sure that eggs are to be distributed at household levels. In case of unavailability of eggs, substitutes like soya noodles will be provided.

PNN