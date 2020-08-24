Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of Odisha informed Monday that it has extended the validity of all documents related to Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules till December 31, 2020. This has been done to give people relief amid the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a notification the ministry declared that, the validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration and other official documents have been extended till December 31. As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways advisory, the validity of all the above documents should be treated as valid, where the expiry date falls from February 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Enforcement authorities have been advised to follow the new directive. The move will certainly benefit citizens of Odisha.

PNN